Konosuke Takeshita shares thoughts on his AEW’s booking

May 16, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Konosuke Takeshita giving his thoughts on his AEW booking on DDT Pro’s official website…

“I thought hard work could cover for everything else before getting there. If I showed how good I am I could get more airtime, but there are other aspects that come to play when competing here (in America).

Discrimination is not the word here but unfortunately there’s a lack of space for an Asian person to be on a TV show watched by Americans. No matter how good my condition was nor the amount of matches I was put it, or how many times they said my match was good, it felt like I couldn’t make it in the starting lineup, to put it in Baseball terms.”

