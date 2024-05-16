Konosuke Takeshita shares thoughts on his AEW’s booking

Konosuke Takeshita giving his thoughts on his AEW booking on DDT Pro’s official website…

“I thought hard work could cover for everything else before getting there. If I showed how good I am I could get more airtime, but there are other aspects that come to play when competing here (in America).

Discrimination is not the word here but unfortunately there’s a lack of space for an Asian person to be on a TV show watched by Americans. No matter how good my condition was nor the amount of matches I was put it, or how many times they said my match was good, it felt like I couldn’t make it in the starting lineup, to put it in Baseball terms.”

