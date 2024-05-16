Jon Moxley has an opponent for AEW Double or Nothing

May 16, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita has been announced in a IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator Match for AEW Double or Nothing …

