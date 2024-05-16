Jon Moxley has an opponent for AEW Double or Nothing

Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita has been announced in a IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator Match for AEW Double or Nothing …

Sunday, May 26#AEWDoN

Las Vegas @MGMGrand@njpw1972 IWGP World Title Eliminator@JonMoxley vs @Takesoup 5 years after he arrived at AEW's first ever event, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley will fight vs Konosuke Takeshita 1-on-1 at #AEWDoN with a title shot at stake! pic.twitter.com/6NbxWTjnaF — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 17, 2024

