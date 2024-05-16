Jazmin Allure Opens Up About Her Experience In WWE & AEW, Mercedes Mone, Thunder Rosa, More

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Jazmin Allure recently joined PWMania.com for an exclusive in-depth interview. During the discussion, Allure opened up about her experience in AEW and WWE, Mercedes Mone, working with Thunder Rosa, and more.

Here are some highlights:

Working with Thunder Rosa and Mission Pro Wrestling:

“Yeah, no, that promotion was great. It gave, like, all the girls a platform to showcase our talent. Working with Thunder Rosa was amazing, too, getting to learn from her, getting to beat Izzy’s ass, getting to beat kids’ ass legally. That was fun, making kids cry. It’s all good. Yeah, I mean, you can catch it on the Title Match Network, too, y’all, so don’t forget.”

Her experience in WWE and AEW:

“Oh, it’s surreal. It’s still, like, a pinch me, like, moment because, you know, WWE, I watched it growing up. I got to be, like, on SmackDown, Main Event. And to be on a show that you grew up watching is incredible. Like, I’m… There was some tears, definitely after. And then AEW, of course, they also have a big platform that you can showcase your work and stuff. So it’s always fun to be there in AEW because that’s kind of where my career really started and everything.”

On Mercedes Mone:

“She’s definitely the biggest one. I will say that’s one of the reasons I got into wrestling the four horsewomen her especially her feud with Charlotte. Me and my dad would watch it like every week when they would go back and forth with the titles. So that’s a huge one. My dad is always like, so when are you going to wrestle her? When are you going to wrestle her? And I’m like, it’ll get there. So yeah, she’s the main one. Like I’m calling it right now, Mercedes Mone. Like that is the dream match and it’s going to happen. ”

Allure also discussed how she makes sure she appears as the star, growing up watching Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone), and more. You can check out the complete interview at this link.

