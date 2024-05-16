Gunther on facing Lesnar: “I’m more than up for it”

GUNTHER says that he’d still be more than up for the chance to wrestle Brock Lesnar:

“I always saw Brock as my final boss. I always get portrayed as that, as the NXT UK Champion, the Intercontinental Champion, I was like the final boss of that division, and Brock, for a long time, was the final boss of the whole company.

So I always saw myself in my future to be in a similar position to him, and to be that you’ve got to get in the ring with that guy. We’ll see if there’s a chance for it to happen again. I’m more than up for it.

How the situation is exactly right now, I’m really not that informed about it, to be honest. I think we had that one face off in the Royal Rumble, the reaction that was there and that was a confirmation for me,”

(Via Daily Mail)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

