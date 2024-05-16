CM Punk and Chris Jericho updates

– CM Punk will be back “fairly soon” (according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter):

“Punk’s not that far from being back most likely. If he had his surgery at the end of January, you’re looking at the end of July, August, maybe September. It’s not that far away anymore. He might make SummerSlam. And if he can make SummerSlam, Punk and Drew for the title, that makes a lot of sense. Even if he can’t, you can do it a month after. Punk will be back fairly soon…”

– Chris Jericho says he had to get stitches in the back of his head after hook hit him with the microphone…

