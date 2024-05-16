Asuka out with knee injury

On her YouTube channel, former mutli-time champion Asuka said that she would be taking some time off from the ring due to a knee injury she has.

Asuka has been dealing with a knee injury for several months now but soldiered on, eventually losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles at Backlash. That was her last match for a while.

Asuka thanked her Damage CTRL partners for helping her a lot during the past few months, especially the recent European tour where things got pretty rough for her.

Asuka was originally scheduled to be part of the Queen of the Ring tournament but was replaced by Dakota Kai.

