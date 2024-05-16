AEW and the City of Arlington announce a partnership

AEW and the City of Arlington today announced a historic partnership that will feature AEW hosting a summer series of events on the Path To AEW All In, from E-Sports Stadium in Arlington beginning Saturday, July 20

— Tickets On Sale Thursday, June 6 Via ETix.com and AEWTix.com —

Esports Stadium Arlington is set to be a hub of cutting-edge wrestling action, hosting a

multitude of AEW and Ring of Honor events throughout July and August. The lineup includes

TNT’s AEW: Collision, Battle of the Belts and the highly anticipated ROH: Death Before Dishonor

pay-per-view event on Friday, July 26.

The Path To All In dates at Esports Stadium Arlington are as follows. Additional Ring of Honor

dates will be announced in the near future:

– Saturday, July 20 – AEW: Collision

– Friday, July 26 – ROH: Death Before Dishonor

– Saturday, July 27 – AEW: Collision

– Thursday, August 1 – AEW: Collision (Taped to air Saturday, August 3)

– Saturday, August 10 – AEW: Collision

– Saturday, August 17 – AEW: Collision

Tickets for the Path To All In summer series will go on sale Thursday, June 6 at 10 A.M. CT via

ETix.com and AEWTix.com. Fans interested in exclusive pre-sale opportunities can register to

become an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider.

Esports Stadium Arlington is the largest dedicated esports stadium in North America, making

Arlington a global destination for competitive sporting and gaming events.

“We are thrilled to partner with the City of Arlington for AEW’s first-ever events at Esports

Stadium. This AEW summer series will add to the rich legacy of major professional wrestling

events held in the great state of Texas and serve as the ultimate springboard for AEW: All In

London on August 25 at Wembley Stadium,” said AEW CEO, General Manager and Head of

Creative Tony Khan. “This partnership would not have been possible without the tireless

support of Matt Wilson, Justin Grimsley, the Arlington Sports Commission and City of Arlington

teams and of course, our incredibly passionate fanbase throughout Texas.”

“We are honored to team with Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling for this incredible

opportunity,” said Arlington Sports Commission Executive Director Matt Wilson. “The ability to

host TNT’s wildly popular AEW: Collision program is another milestone achievement to bring

worldwide events to Arlington and shine a global weekly spotlight on our beautiful city.

