Update on WWE running shows in Saudi Arabia, Ricky Starks on a big lesson learned

– Ricky Starks (via WhatCulture): “It’s just a very interesting time, I feel like. I wish that I was on Dynamite, or I wish I was on Dynasty. I wish I was on these things, but I think at a certain point, just for my own sanity, I can’t go too crazy about it because the proof is in my work and my effort that I’ve constantly given. I’ve constantly given 1000% effort. So at a certain point, it’s not in my control. I think that’s the biggest lesson I have. Things are just not in my control, but the things that are, I try the hardest.”

– An update on WWE running a major premium live event in Saudi Arabia in the not too distant future.

Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, told ESPN’s Mike Coppinger that an upgrade to Saudi Arabia’s deal with WWE will be announced soon. They aim to bring WrestleMania or the Royal Rumble to Saudi Arabia.

In an interview on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Alalshikh was asked about hosting the 2025 Royal Rumble, noting that WrestleMania 41 is set for Las Vegas. Alalshikh mentioned they are looking at 2026 or 2027.

Since March 2018, WWE and Saudi Arabia have had a ten-year partnership, hosting several events annually. WWE will return to Saudi Arabia on May 24 for WWE SmackDown and May 25 for WWE King and Queen of the Ring.

