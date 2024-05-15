Saraya set to guest on MTV’s Catfish series, Undertaker compares eras

– Saraya is set to appear in an episode of MTV’s Catfish according to PWInsider. There is no word on when filming will take place, or when the episode is expected to air. The program is currently in its ninth season.

Saraya joined AEW back in 2022. She is a former one-time AEW women’s champion, but has not competed since the 2/7 episode of Rampage, which was a tag team matchup. She is a member of The Outcasts, who have since broken up. She has been working alongside Harley Cameron.

– While appearing on Busted Open Radio, The Undertaker compared WWE’s product in 2024 to the Attitude Era…

“I will go and in my head I’ll try to pick things apart and there’s a lot of things that I don’t like. Obviously, there’s still a huge aspect of storytelling that’s missing. It’s getting better but overall, the atmosphere and business you cannot deny what’s going on right now. Everything is sold out. It was for the Rumble or maybe at Mania, I was walking down the hallway and they had this sheet on the wall of the cities that there are no comps for. And I’m not just talking about 2 or 3 cities, there’s a list of 30 cities that you cannot get comps for because they’re sold out and I hadn’t seen that since the Attitude Era. Obviously, prices are different and all that but the energy level in the crowd.

The product, the guys, it’s strong man. I will never say anything is better than the Attitude Era. I’m gonna hold onto that but what’s going on right now is as close as you’re ever gonna get and they’re making more money.”

(quote: WrestlingNews.co)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

