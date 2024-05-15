Sami Zayn and Noam Dar notes

– While speaking with The Daily Mail, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn revealed that he believes he was more likely to be a World Champion during the Vince McMahon era. He said “Here’s how I see it. I think Hunter sees me differently from how Vince saw me, especially as a good guy. I think Vince saw me much more as a bad guy, for a number of reasons. He saw my irksome qualities that he thought lent itself to being an irksome character. Having said that, I think things were a lot more unpredictable because of the nature of Vince’s week-to-week, kind of approach, that sometimes the marble would just fall in the right hole, and now you’re champion, whereas with Hunter, I think it’s much more he has longer-term vision, and if you’re not part of that vision, then the chances of breaking into that vision are much, much slimmer.”

One of the biggest takeaways from WWE Backlash in France was the incredibly loud and passionate fans in Lyon that started out hot and kept the energy up throughout the show. With WWE returning to Glasgow, Scotland later in the year with Clash at the Castle on June 15th, Noam Dar was asked if he thinks that the Scottish crowd can keep up the energy and put on an atmosphere to rival the recent Backlash crowd:

“I think absolutely they can keep the energy up as much as Lyon did, if not more, and I think they can also apply the right emotion to the right moments. I feel like the gratitude that the Scottish fans, and Glaswegian fans a bit more specifically, the gratitude that they’re going to have for a show of this calibre is going to lend itself to everybody living in the moment, being completely invested in what’s happening, be educated on what’s happening before they get there and allow that to let loose in the same way that we would do in football games.

You know, it’s easy to care about the giant shows but what makes fans special is when they have that same enthusiasm and love for the smaller shows. Like you mentioned, I’ve wrestled in so many different shows in Glasgow from in front of twenty people to ten thousand, and they’re always there to have a good time get involved in and appreciate it and also be a little bit mental which is going to give them a heads up over Lyon, I think Lyon are too polite.”

