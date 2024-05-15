Mike Rome returns as replacement for Alicia Taylor

As expected, a familiar face has returned as the ring announcer for Tuesday nights.

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Mike Rome made his return as the new ring announcer for the weekly two-hour USA Network television program.

As noted, former WWE NXT ring announcer Alicia Taylor wrapped up her run with the brand on the May 7 episode of the show at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL., and made her debut as the new WWE SmackDown ring announcer last Friday night.

For the May 14 episode of WWE NXT this week, Rome returned as the new replacement for Taylor.

Mike Rome originally signed with WWE back in 2016. He worked in NXT before moving up to the WWE main roster in 2018, splitting time across Raw and SmackDown, and even capturing the WWE 24/7 Championship at one point.

