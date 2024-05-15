Las Vegas coughs up $5 million to bring WrestleMania 41 to the city

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority paid a total of $5 million to bring WrestleMania to the city next year according to a report on Las Vegas-based 8NewsNow.com.

WrestleMania 41 was heavily tipped to go to Minneapolis until Vegas got in the picture and earlier this month WWE announced that Sin City will host its second WrestleMania and first one since WrestleMania IX in 1993.

WWE World will return and will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center during WrestleMania week while Lisa Motley, VP of Sports and Special Events for the LVCVA, also said that Raw and Smackdown would take place “at an MGM Resorts venue” although she did not specify which one.

“The dates of the event will occur over Easter weekend, which is a typically slow time for Las Vegas,” Motley said. “We anticipate more than 180,000 WrestleMania fans will occupy 144,000 incremental room nights over that time period.”

Motley also noted that WrestleMania 41 will host more than 300 media outlets from 12 different countries.

