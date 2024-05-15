First two advance to the NXT Women’s North American title ladder match

The first two NXT stars to advance in the Women’s North American title ladder match at Battleground were revealed last night on NXT on USA Network.

Lash Legend defeated Ivy Nile in the first qualifier and then Sol Ruca beat Izzi Dame in the second qualifier for the second spot. Four spots remain in the match which will crown the inaugural NXT Women’s North American champion.

The next two participants to advance will be known next week when Jaida Parker takes on Brinley Reece and Fallon Henley battles Thea Hail.

In total, 12 NXT stars advanced to the qualifying matches after a combine was held on last week’s show, with the top 12 moving on. Sol Ruca topped the combine.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

