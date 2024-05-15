Carmella: “I’ve been dealing with what is called drop foot”

Carmella and Corey Graves announced the birth of their son Dimitri Paul Polinsky in November of 2023. While appearing on the Garcia Twins’ podcast, Carmella provided an update on why she hasn’t returned to WWE after giving birth…

“I miss the fans. I miss performing. I fell in love with that and have been doing it for 11 years. More than anything, I want to prove to myself, ‘I can go through this insane experience of labor, delivering, pregnancy, and my body is completely different from the inside out,’ but I’d love to go back and prove that I can. No one else, just to myself.

Unfortunately, I’ve been dealing with what is called drop foot. I have an injury from labor and delivery and pushing the baby out. I have herniated discs in my back, which push on this nerve that is connected to my right foot. The top of my foot it’s hard to lift. I’m literally limping around everywhere. It’s gotten better. I’ve been wrestling for 11 years, and other than some concussions, knock-on-wood, never had any injuries. Now, I have a major injury from delivering my son.”

(quote: WrestlingNews.co)

