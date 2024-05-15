AEW announces new show with Renee Paquette and RJ City on TBS’ YouTube

AEW today announced a new show titled Meal and a Match, hosted by Renee Paquette and RJ City which will air weekly on the TBS YouTube channel.

The first episode, with Eddie Kingston, will drop this Friday at 2PM ET.

“RJ City and Renee Paquette look to prove we’ve been watching wrestling wrong as they look to break bread and break tables with some of the biggest names in AEW,” the preview of the show reads.

The first episode is titled Eddie Kingston on Crying, BBQ, and Punchable Faces.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

