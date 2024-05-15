5/15/24 AEW Dynamite Coverage

We go live into the arena for the first match, as Don Callis, Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Everett, Washington.

Match 1 – Tag Team Match

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Cobb and Kyle Fletcher

Cobb and Fletcher attack Moxley during his entrance, but Danielson rushes the ring to make the save. Danielson delivers shots to Fletcher and slams him into the barricade. Danielson slams Cobb into the barricade, and then Moxley clotheslines Fletcher off the barricade. Danielson dropkicks Cobb against the barricade as Moxley chokes Fletcher with his shirt and delivers right hands. Moxley delivers a running knee strike to Fletcher as Danielson gets Cobb in the ring and the referee calls for the bell.

Danielson delivers kicks to Cobb in the corner, and then follows with a dropkick before tagging in Moxley. Moxley delivers right hands in the corner and gouges his eyes before delivering a low dropkick to Cobbs’ knee. Moxley takes Cobb down as Danielson tags in and delivers a kick to the chest. Danielson applies a Figure Four, and Moxley tags in to drop an elbow on Cobb for a two count. Cobb comes back and backs Moxley into the corner, and then Fletcher tags in and delivers quick shots to Moxley’s head. Fletcher chops Moxley in the corner, but Moxley turns it around with chops and elbow strikes of his own. Moxley delivers a corner clothesline and puts Fletcher up top. Moxley delivers another chop, and then rakes his fingernails on Fletcher’s back. Moxley bites Fletcher’s face, and then delivers a superplex for a two count. Cobb comes in and delivers a shot to Moxley, but Moxley delivers a shot to Fletcher’s midsection and tags Danielson in. Danielson delivers a diving knee strike as Fletcher is draped over the to[ rope, and the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Fletcher knocks Danielson to the floor and tags Cobb in. Cobb delivers a shot to Moxley, but Moxley comes back with back elbows. Moxley drops Cobb with a suplex and tags in Danielson. Danielson delivers a shot to Cobb and knocks Fletcher to the floor. Danielson delivers round kicks to Cobb in the corner, and then drops him with a flying elbow strike. Danielson sends Cobb to the outside and dives, but Cobb moves and Danielson sends Fletcher into the barricade. Cobb attacks Danielson from behind and gets him back into the ring. Cobb slams Danielson down and goes for a standing moonsault, but Danielson dodges it. Danielson takes Cobb down again, and then Moxley and Fletcher tag in. Moxley gains the advantage with shots and headbutts, but Fletcher kicks him in the face. Fletcher charges across, but Moxley drops him with a clothesline. Moxley slams Cobb down, but Fletcher comes back with a Michinoku Driver for a two count.

Cobb sends Moxley to the corner, and then he and Fletcher double-team Moxley for a bit. Fletcher delivers a Tombstone Piledriver and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Cobb tags back in and puts Moxley on his shoulders. Fletcher goes up top, but Moxley gets free and sends Cobb into Fletcher. Danielson delivers the Busaiku Knee to Cobb, and then follows with a roundhouse kick to Fletcher. Moxley delivers Death Rider to Fletcher and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley

-After the match, Cobb and Fletcher beat down Danielson in the corner as Konosuke Takeshita attacks Moxley. Takeshita suplexes Moxley from the top and delivers shots to him, but Claudio Castagnoli runs to the ring and makes the save.

A video package plays for ongoing feud between the AEW World Champion, Swerve Strickland, and the number on contender, Christian Cage.

The AEW TNT Champion, Adam Copeland, makes his way to the stage, but Brody King and Buddy Matthews attack him from behind. Matthews slams Copeland into the ring steps, and King follows with right hands before throwing Copeland in the ring. Malakai Black walks to ringside with the title as Matthews and King get some chairs in the ring. King and Matthews hold Copeland up as Black grabs a microphone. Black says he doesn’t understand why Copeland continues the façade of pretending to be who he thinks he is. Black tells Matthews to take Copeland’s wedding ring off. Matthews hands it to Black, who puts it in his pocket. They drag Copeland to the corner and put chairs on either side of his head as King sets up for the cannonball senton.

Kyle O’Reilly runs in to make the save, but King beats him down and throws him back to the floor. Matthews throws O’Reilly toward Black, who delivers The End. King delivers the cannonball senton to Copeland as Black and Matthews dropkick the chairs into Copeland’s head.

Footage of this past Saturday’s NJPW Resurgence event from this past Saturday airs. The footage shows part of Eddie Kingston’s match, followed by footage of The Elite attacking him. The Elite are backstage and Matthew says it looks like Kingston got bit by the injury bug. Jack Perry says it looks like Anarchy in the Arena might be four on three, unless FTR and Moxley forfeit. Nicholas says they’ve taken out Tony Khan, Kenny Omega, and now Kingston, and then Kazuchika Okada says he will take out Dax Harwood tonight and calls him a bitch.

Renee Paquette interviews FTR. Paquette asks them about being down a man, and Cash Wheeler says it doesn’t matter to them what the numbers are, but they have found a fourth member. Dax Harwood says name-calling isn’t very nice, but then says it looks like Okada is The Elite’s bitch.

Jack Perry has joined the commentary team for the next match.

Match 2 – AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match

The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) vs. Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal

Sydal delivers a jumping knee strike to Nicholas and rolls him up for a two quick count. Daniels and Matthew tag in and get in each other’s faces. Daniels slams Matthew into the corner and delivers right hands. Daniels delivers more shots to Matthew and knocks Nicholas to the floor. Sydal tags back in and sends Matthew back into the corner. Daniels delivers an enzuigiri and Sydal splashes down onto Matthew. Sydal goes for the cover, but Matthew kicks out at two. Nicholas makes the blind tag in and drops Sydal with a roundhouse kick. Nicholas sends Daniels to the floor and drops him with a kick. The Bucks double-team Sydal as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, The Bucks continue to double-team Sydal, but he fights back and tags in Daniels. Daniels sends Matthew back to the apron, and then slams Nicholas down. Daniels goes for Angels Wings on Nicholas, but Matthew breaks it up. Daniels takes Matthew right back down and goes for the BME on Nicholas, but Matthew delivers a superkick. Sydal sends Matthew to the outside and takes him out with a dive. Nicholas delivers an enzuigiri to Daniels, but Daniels comes back with a palm strike. Daniels goes for a hurricanrana, but Matthew saves Nicholas and tags in. The Bucks deliver the TK Driver to Daniels and Matthew gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Young Bucks

-After the match, Matthew says Daniels should know better than to put his hands on them and speak down on them. Matthew says they are trying to clean up the office from all of the toxicity, and Daniels is trying to mess it all up. Matthew says they have bad news, and then fires Daniels. Matthew says they got him a severance package with thirty days pay and have arranged for a security escort out of the building. Matthew thanks Daniels for five years of work. Perry raises a toast to the Bucks, and then dumps his drink over Tony Schiavone’s head.

Renee interviews the AEW Women’s World Champion, Toni Storm, who is with Luther and Mariah May. Renee says Saraya, Luther, and May are banned from ringside for Storm’s match against Harley Cameron tonight and then asks her how she is feeling with everything happening with Serena Deeb. Storm talks about Cameron and then says she’ll handle her later on. Storm then says she will leave Deeb lying in Las Vegas.

—

Malakai Black is backstage and has Adam Copeland’s wedding ring in his hand. He talks about Copeland’s ring holding him back and then accepts his challenge for a Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match at Double or Nothing. Black then says he accepts on the condition that if he wins, Copeland will bend the knee for the House of Black.

Match 3 – Singles Match

Hook vs. Sebastian Wolfe

Hook delivers a T-bone suplex immediately, and then follows with cross-face shots. Hook applies Redrum, and Wolfe immediately taps out.

Winner: Hook

-After the match, Hook says he is here for Chris Jericho and the FTW Championship. Hook calls out Jericho, who comes to the ring with Big Bill. Jericho says he is glad to see Hook back and is glad to share the spotlight with him again. Hook says he wants Jericho in the spotlight alone and challenges him to a match for the FTW Championship tonight. Jericho says he would love that, but tonight is a teaching moment, not a fighting moment. Jericho says he and the Redwood are here to entertain everyone and says that is why the title is now the For The World title.

Jericho says Hook has to earn his way back up, and he and a few others will have a qualification match on Collision. Hook says that sounds good, and then hits Jericho in the head with the microphone. Hook delivers shots to Jericho, but Bill saves Jericho. Jericho delivers an elbow shot to Hook, and then Bill beats Hook down again. Katsuyori Shibata runs out to make the save, and delivers a boot to Bill to send him to the floor. Jericho was busted open from the microphone shot, and he and Bill back up the ramp as Shibata and Hook stare them down.

Swerve Strickland cuts a promo backstage. Strickland says he ended the Mogul Embassy this past weekend, and he will get to Christian Cage soon. Strickland says may have been the one to get put in a coffin, but he is going to be the one to put Cage in his grave. Strickland says he is putting the final nail in the Mogul Embassy’s coffin tonight, and then welcomes Brian Cage to Swerve’s house.

Match 4 – AEW World Championship Eliminator Match

Swerve Strickland vs. Brian Cage

Strickland immediately drops Cage with double knees, but Cage comes back and delivers shots in the corner. Strickland sends Cage to the outside and dives, but Cage catches him. Strickland gets free and kicks Cage in the face. Strickland delivers another kick from the apron and works over Cage’s arm against the barricade. Strickland tries to wrap Cage’s arm around the ring post, but Cage pulls him into it and gets back into the ring. Cage delivers shots to Strickland on the apron and goes for a suplex, but Strickland drops down and delivers a flatliner for a one count. Strickland works over Cage’s arm and delivers chops into the corner. Strickland follows with right hands, but Cage turns it around and delivers a few shots of his own. Cage backs Strickland into the corner and delivers a few back elbows. Strickland comes back with a kick to the face, but Cage throws him into the turnbuckles as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cage delivers a superplex for a two count. Cage sends Strickland to the corner and charges, but Strickland dodges and works over Cage’s arm in the corner. Cage comes back with a back elbow, but Strickland comes right back and takes Cage down. Strickland delivers a few back elbows in the corner and follows with a diving uppercut. Strickland delivers a brain buster and goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out at two. Cage comes back with a knee strike and goes for Weapon X, but Strickland counters out and goes for an arm-bar. Cage counters out and powerbombs Strickland into the turnbuckles. Cage slams Strickland down and goes for the cover, but Strickland kicks out at two. Strickland counters the Drill Claw with a roll-up for a two count, and then delivers a headbutt. Strickland kicks Cage in the face, and then follows with a Swerve Stomp on the apron.

