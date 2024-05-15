5/13/24 WWE Raw Viewership

Monday Night Raw did its lowest number since January 15, drawing an average of 1,589,000 viewers against heavy NBA and NHL competition. That was down 30,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast.

The show started with 1,644,000 viewers and then decreased slightly to 1,643,000 viewers in the second hour, before ending the night with 1,481,000 viewers in the third and final hour.

In 18-49, Raw was #4, #5, and #6 with 0.54, 0.53, and 0.52 ratings respectively for an average of 0.53, the same as last week. Raw beat everything on network television and was #4 overall on all of TV.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

