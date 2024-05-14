Update on a pair of WWE lawsuits

Update on two lawsuits that WWE is currently involved in….

According to Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics, there’s a hearing scheduled for May 29th regarding WWE’s lawsuit against the Texas Attorney General. They’re trying to stop the release of an agreement between WWE and the City of San Antonio. The agreement, related to hosting the Royal Rumble in 2023, is considered confidential by WWE.

Secondly, WWE has been granted an extension to respond to a fan lawsuit. Richard Bryant claims his hearing was damaged after attending a Smackdown taping in 2022 and is seeking $15,000 in damages for various issues. WWE now has until June 3rd to reply to his claims.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

