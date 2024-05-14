Ryan Nemeth’s AEW deals allowed him the ability to pursue acting

In this interview Ryan Nemeth with Fightful says his AEW deals gave him the unrestricted ability to pursue acting:

“My main focus has always been the same. I want to get people to smile, you know? So that can mean a lot of things, right? That could be wrestling. That could be doing comedy, that could be writing, that could be acting. I want them to feel something and I want to make a living doing that. So I’m not really picking one thing and I never will and no one has ever made me. Every AEW contract I ever signed, I had put in there that I cannot be penalized or punished in any way for booking an acting job and going. They were it was very cool, so I always appreciated that. I was like ‘Hey, it’s literally my name, Hollywood Hunk. So, I have to go act sometimes.’ I’ve only had to miss, I think, two AEW shows ever and one when I had to go do reshoots for Iron Claw. I remember I had to shoot, get on a red eye, and then arrive. It was one of those real close calls, but I didn’t (miss it).”

