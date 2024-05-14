Raw’s King and Queen of the Ring semi finals set

Raw’s side of the King and Queen of the Ring tournament is done with the quarter finals and the semi final matches are now set to take place on next week’s broadcast.

During the show, Gunther defeated Kofi Kingston in the first quarter final and then Jey Uso defeated Ilja Dragunov in the other men’s semi final.

In the women’s tournament, Iyo Sky defeated Shayna Basler and then Lyra Valkyria defeated Zoey Stark to advance.

Gunther vs Uso and Sky vs Valkyria will both take place next week.

The Smackdown quarter final matches will air this Friday on the show.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996



