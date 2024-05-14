Priest signs new WWE deal, Angle on who the greatest in ring performers are today

May 14, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Back in April, World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest revealed that he had signed a new deal with WWE. According to recent report from Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, Priest’s new deal was completed a few months back but did end up going down to the wire. His previous deal was up in February and was only a few days from expiring. The report cites WWE sources who noted that they always planned on retaining Priest, and the company spoke with him before they officially reached a new deal. Sapp writes that the new agreement is a multi-year contract. It was also noted that Priest had full control over his new theme song, which has received rave reviews.

Kurt Angle on who the greatest in ring performers are today:

“My favorite wrestler today is Kenny Omega, he in the best in ring performer today. Him or AJ Styles. . . Will Ospreay is every bit as good as Kenny Omega. . . Those are the two guys (Kenny and Will) that today if I was still wrestling I’d love to wrestle. Kenny’s always been my favorite, but Will is really incredible too.”

source: Kurt Angle Show

