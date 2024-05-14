Priest signs new WWE deal, Angle on who the greatest in ring performers are today

– Back in April, World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest revealed that he had signed a new deal with WWE. According to recent report from Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, Priest’s new deal was completed a few months back but did end up going down to the wire. His previous deal was up in February and was only a few days from expiring. The report cites WWE sources who noted that they always planned on retaining Priest, and the company spoke with him before they officially reached a new deal. Sapp writes that the new agreement is a multi-year contract. It was also noted that Priest had full control over his new theme song, which has received rave reviews.

– Kurt Angle on who the greatest in ring performers are today:

“My favorite wrestler today is Kenny Omega, he in the best in ring performer today. Him or AJ Styles. . . Will Ospreay is every bit as good as Kenny Omega. . . Those are the two guys (Kenny and Will) that today if I was still wrestling I’d love to wrestle. Kenny’s always been my favorite, but Will is really incredible too.”

source: Kurt Angle Show

