Janel Grant Motions To Strike Comments, Vince McMahon Responds

May 14, 2024 - by James Walsh

Lawyers representing former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon have responded to Janel Grant’s motion to strike comments.

Grant’s team says that McMahon used his motion to spread “inflammatory lies” and that it was used “as a platform to launch vicious falsehoods” on Janel’s moral character in an attempt to harass and intimidate.

McMahon’s team had since called Grant’s motion a “height of hypocrisy.”

According to the full memorandum: Grant’s lawsuit includes several text exchanges between her and McMahon – but it does not include Grant’s responses. McMahon’s texts are described as “equally and often more aggressive and provocative.” However, it was noted that McMahon no longer is in possession of the text messages, as he has since deleted them.

Source: Wrestling Observer

