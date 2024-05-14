Drew McIntyre comments on his WWE deal

Drew McIntyre when asked what was important to him about his new WWE deal:

“Being happy, at this point of my life and career all that matters is I’m happy and I can get time with my family that I’ve not had for 20 years.

When it comes to creative, I can only control the controllable. As we’ve seen, almost for the past couple of years, there’s been a lot more leeway given to talent, a lot more collaboration. It’s been awesome, as you can see across the board. A lot of people breaking out and an opportunity for myself to show what I can truly do.

I know with that it’s always going to be a case of roll with the punches, peaks and valleys, but there’s more to it than just that. We’ll see what the future holds, I just know that I’m in my prime and Drew McIntyre is not going to stop wrestling.”

source: Daily Mail

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

