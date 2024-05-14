Charlotte Flair cast in new indie horror/thriller movie

Deadline.com has an exclusive story about Charlotte Flair being cast along with Freddy Rodriguez to lead the indie horror/thriller movie You Lose You Die, written by Carlos “Spiff TV” Suarez who will also make his movie directorial debut.

According to the synopsis provided by Deadline, the movie “follows sociopathic tech expert, Mr. Fantastik (Rodriguez), who runs a popular show on the dark web with two other sociopathic tech experts, Ms. Perfect (Flair) and Mr. Creep (Anthony Alvarez). On the show, thousands of viewers vote on games and challenges for prisoners to participate in. If the prisoners lose, viewers vote on the weapons the sociopaths use to kill them.”

The project is currently in pre-production.

“So incredibly excited to be apart of this movie,” Flair wrote in a post on Instagram. “You’ll be in for a treat.”

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

