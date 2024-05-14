Bryan Danielson says he prefers smaller wrestling venues rather than big buildings:

“My preference is intimacy. My preference is a small venue, but packed as far as an energy perspective. A packed small building feels better to me than even if it’s 35,000 people in the Tokyo Dome, it’s still only 2/3rds of the way full.

This is how I like my music as well. I would rather go see a nice, intimate concert. My wife would rather go see Guns N Roses in a stadium or arena where the energy is rocking. My preference is intimacy.”

(via Jas Johal Show)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

