5/10/24 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Friday Night Smackdown drew 2,128,000 viewers this past week, down 20,000 viewers from the prior week and the least-watched episode of the show for 2024. The show had heavy competition from the NBA Playoffs which went head-to-head with Smackdown. In 18-49, Smackdown drew 0.62 rating, up 0.02 from the previous show and was #1 on network television and #3 on all of TV behind two NBA games.

