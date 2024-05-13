Zelina Vega is heartbroken about missing Queen of the Ring

Zelina Vega took to Twitter and broke her silence after being pulled from the match, as she admitted that she was utterly heartbroken.

Heartbroken.. being the first ever, that crown was mi alma y corazón!

That being said, I’m super grateful to have a history making moment in the @WWE history books. The 8yr old me is still super proud.@QoSBaszler this ain’t over. You can be Queen of Spades, keep them playing… https://t.co/Wxwe27R946

— ZV (@ZelinaVegaWWE) May 12, 2024