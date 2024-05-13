WWE RAW Results 5/13/24

The road to WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 begins tonight!

WWE Monday Night Raw goes down this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

On tap for tonight’s show is WWE Women’s World Champion Becky Lynch vs. Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL, as well as a pair of King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring quarterfinal matches. For the KOTR, Ilja Dragunov vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso and GUNTHER vs. Kofi Kingston are scheduled. In QOTR action will be IYO SKY vs. Shayna Baszler and Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark.

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, May 13, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (5/13/2024)

Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned and refresh this page often for the latest WWE Monday Night Raw results from Greenville, S.C.

