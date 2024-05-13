The Undertaker, Charlotte Flair and Andrade notes

– The Undertaker (via Busted Open) has called out those ‘fans’ who harass wrestlers at airports:

“…If I’m by myself traveling, minus my family, I try to be as accommodating as I possibly can to my fans. It’s part of it. I have never ever considered those people to be fans. They’re trying to make a buck. It drives me absolutely crazy. I saw something online where Rhea Ripley gets caught at the check-in counter and this guy is just handing her picture after picture after picture after picture. I’m talking to Rhea through the thing that I’m watching and I’m like just turn around. That pisses me off….”

– Charlotte Flair & Andrade at the Rocky Balboa statue…

