Moxley to defend the IWGP World title in Osaka, Alexa Bliss tweets
– Jon Moxley will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against EVIL on June 9th in Osaka.
– Alexa Bliss posted…
Just you wait.
— Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 13, 2024