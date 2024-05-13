Moxley to defend the IWGP World title in Osaka, Alexa Bliss tweets

– Jon Moxley will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against EVIL on June 9th in Osaka.

Official for Dominion June 9 in Osaka Jo Hall! Jon Moxley defends the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against EVIL! Details: https://t.co/cNZEzQ3IaY Tickets available worldwide!https://t.co/MVi8gzINwp#njpw #njdominion pic.twitter.com/eJp7Ek7UTH — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 13, 2024

– Alexa Bliss posted…

Just you wait. — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 13, 2024

