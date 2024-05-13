Matches For Next Week’s WWE RAW

The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is starting to take shape.

During this week’s installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show, the King and Queen of the Ring tournament matches continued.

Scheduled for next week’s show at 8/7c on USA Network from Greensboro, North Carolina is Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable in one-on-one action ahead of their showdown along with Bronson Reed for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WWE King And Queen of the Ring 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, the Raw KOTR and QOTR semifinals will take place, with Lyra Valkyria going one-on-one against IYO SKY, while GUNTHER will take on “Main Event” Jey Uso.

