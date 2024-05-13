List of episodes for the next season of A&E’s Biography: WWE Legends, Jey Uso note

by Steve Gerweck

– Those spoken to within WWE production note that the reactions from the Lyon, France crowd for Jey Uso’s entrance at WWE Backlash were received “incredibly well” within WWE, reports Corey Brennan of Fightful Select. The company is planning to “heavily push” fans towards mimicking the Lyon crowd for Jey’s future entrances.

– The full list of episodes for the next season of A&E’s Biography: WWE Legends.

Eddie Guerrero
Becky Lynch
Ted DiBiase
Rob Van Dam
ECW
The Miz
Paul Heyman
Mark Henry
Trish Stratus
The Steiner Bros
Ricky Steamboat

    Two women in one season? Awful…. ratings will show what a mistake this is

