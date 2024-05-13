List of episodes for the next season of A&E’s Biography: WWE Legends, Jey Uso note

– Those spoken to within WWE production note that the reactions from the Lyon, France crowd for Jey Uso’s entrance at WWE Backlash were received “incredibly well” within WWE, reports Corey Brennan of Fightful Select. The company is planning to “heavily push” fans towards mimicking the Lyon crowd for Jey’s future entrances.

– The full list of episodes for the next season of A&E’s Biography: WWE Legends.

Eddie Guerrero

Becky Lynch

Ted DiBiase

Rob Van Dam

ECW

The Miz

Paul Heyman

Mark Henry

Trish Stratus

The Steiner Bros

Ricky Steamboat

