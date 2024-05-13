Konnan confirms Kamille signing with AEW

Konnan confirmed that Kamille has been signed with AEW since February, but noted how Kamille told him AEW had kept her in the dark about plans for months until just recently.

“I talked with her in February because we were gonna bring her down to Mexico for something. She was like, ‘I’m signed to AEW.’ And then she was like then like in March or April when I called her back, she was like, ‘Bro, they haven’t answered me.’ I go, ‘Are they paying you?’ She goes, ‘Yeah, but they haven’t answered me. I don’t know what I’m doing when I’m starting. Nobody’s answering me anything.’ And then finally the other day I talked to her again, and she was like…‘Uh, I think they already… they finally have plans for me.’”

