Jon Moxley and Carmelo Hayes notes

– Jon Moxley (via SI)

“When it’s all said and done, and I’ve been eaten by a cougar or something and people look back on everything, I like the idea that you won’t know where to classify me in history,

You don’t know where to put me on your lists or your rankings or whatever the f–k,

You have no idea where to classify me, but you can’t ignore me, so you’re going to have to give me my own space. I like that.”

– Carmelo Hayes reveals that Shawn Michaels told him that he can never take a day off because of his size.

HBK also advised him that he has to be better than the rest at everything. What he lacks in size, he has to make up for in every other category.

source: The Ringer Wrestling Show

