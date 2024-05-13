Johnny Knoxville and Wee Man return to torture Sami Zayn at Netflix Is A Joke Fest

Johnny Knoxville and Wee Man came back to haunt Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn at the Netflix Is A Joke Fest this weekend in Los Angeles.

Zayn was doing his own gig at the Avalon when at one point, someone with a fake wig and mustache started mouthing off at him. It ended up being his WrestleMania nemesis and Jackass star Johnny Knoxville and the two were about to go at it again until WWE Women’s World champion Becky Lynch brought the peace.

But that was not the only surprise for Zayn. Towards the end of Zayn’s gig on stage, Knoxville returned with a gift: flowers. The two hugged and at that point, Wee Man sneaked in and low-blowed Zayn and just like at WrestleMania, bodyslammed him in front of the crowd!

WWE’s Cathy Kelly was also on hand for the party. Clutchpoints.com has an in-depth of Zayn’s set which you can read here.

becky’s face girl go help him! pic.twitter.com/QZjm5LZDxg — c | BECKYS CHAMP (@lynchslcver) May 12, 2024

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

