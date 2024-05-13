Booker T comments on being King Booker

While speaking on his Hall of Fame Podcast, 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T revealed that he believes he killed the King of the Ring tournament as no one will ever be able to follow the King Booker gimmick.

He said: “There’s only one. And trust me, guys: that’s not by accident. That didn’t happen by osmosis or anything like that. That happened because I was just that damn good, man. I’m serious. That’s the only reason it happened. It happened because they had no choice but to go with King Booker. It really put the rocket in the machine behind him, because he was majestic. He was the greatest king of them all, in my estimation. I could be wrong, but I don’t think so. Yes, as far as the tournament. I feel like I broke the mold. But the thing is, I honestly said when I was doing the King of the Ring, when I first got the character. I said, ‘After I’m finished doing this character as King Booker, no one else was going to be able to do this ever again. No one else is going to ever be able to follow King Booker as king ever again.’ Nobody’s going to ever buy it, ever again. And I said that just, because of — there again, winning the King of the Ring is one thing. Being the king is something totally different.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

