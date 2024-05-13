Anthony Henry of the Workhorsemen cleared to return following injury

Anthony Henry of The Workhorsemen wrote on social media that he has been cleared to return to the ring.

Henry, who was part of AEW up until last month, was released after he suffered a broken jaw during an indie match against fellow AEW star Bryan Keith in March. Another nine stars were let go on April 2, the first time that AEW made a mass release since its existence.

“Your boy is cleared and might be returning this week…keep your eyes open,” he wrote.

During a press call for ROH’s Supercard of Honor days after Henry was released, Tony Khan said that he would re-hire him once he is medically cleared to return.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

