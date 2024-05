Zelina Vega pulled from the “Queen of the Ring” tournament

WWE have announced that Zelina Vega has unfortunately been pulled from thr QOTR tournament due to injury…

Maxxine Dupri will replace Zelina tonight in a non televised qualifying match against Shayna Baszler.

Vega has been removed from the Queen of the Ring tournament #wwe pic.twitter.com/ItOSGVELPs — Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) May 12, 2024

