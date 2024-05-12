WWE Supershow Results / Macon, Ga / Sun May 12, 2024

The Complete Results from the Centreplex Coliseum:

WWE World Tag Team Champions The Awesome Truth: The Miz and R Truth defeat The Judgment Day: Finn Balor and JD McDonagh

WWE King of the Ring Qualifier: Kofi Kingston defeats Rey Mysterio. NOTE: Both WWE General Managers Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce are in Macon tonight to supervise the King and Queen of the Ring matches.

WWE Tag Team Champions A-Town Down Under: Grayson Waller and Austin Theory defeat DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano

Street Fight: Liv Morgan defeats Nia Jax after putting her through a table

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest defeats Jey Uso

WWE Queen of the Ring Qualifier: Shayna Baszler defeats Maxxine Dupri (substituting for the injured Zelina Vega) via submission

WWE Women’s Champion Bayley defeats Kairi Sane via DQ due to interference from Dakota Kai. The save is made by Jade Cargill, and we have a tag team match.

Bayley and Jade Cargill defeat Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai

Main Event: WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes defeats AJ Styles

Thanks to @LocksResults. Thanks to @BlackhoodieJ in attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

