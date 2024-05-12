The Elite attack Eddie Kingston at NJPW Resurgence show

AEW World Tag Team champions The Young Bucks and Jack Perry attacked Eddie Kingston following his NJPW Strong Openweight title loss at the NJPW Resurgence show last night at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

Perry was the first one to come down to face Kingston but The Young Bucks came from behind and took down the former Triple Crown winner. The Bucks then delivered their EVP Trigger on Kingston.

The angle was filmed to further the storyline of The Elite vs Team AEW which will culminate at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas with an Anarchy In The Arena match.

This was the first time that The Young Bucks appeared on an NJPW show since forming AEW.

During the same show, IWGP World Heavyweight champion Jon Moxley successfully defended his title against Shota Umino.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996





