Stratton and Knight advance in the WWE King & Queen of the Ring tournament

May 12, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Tiffany Stratton advanced to the second round of the 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring Tournament.

During the WWE Live event in Chattanooga, TN. on Saturday night, Stratton defeated Michin in opening round action in the ongoing WWE Queen of the Ring tourney.

With the win, Stratton will now square off against Bianca Belair in quarterfinal action in the WWE Queen of the Ring tourney on next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on May 17.

WWE Supershow Results / Chattanooga, Tn / Sat May 11, 2024

LA Knight defeated Santos Escobar to advance on the same WWE Supershow. Knight will now take Tama Tonga in the next rundown.

