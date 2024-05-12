Stratton and Knight advance in the WWE King & Queen of the Ring tournament

Tiffany Stratton advanced to the second round of the 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring Tournament.

During the WWE Live event in Chattanooga, TN. on Saturday night, Stratton defeated Michin in opening round action in the ongoing WWE Queen of the Ring tourney.

With the win, Stratton will now square off against Bianca Belair in quarterfinal action in the WWE Queen of the Ring tourney on next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on May 17.

LA Knight defeated Santos Escobar to advance on the same WWE Supershow. Knight will now take Tama Tonga in the next rundown.

LA Knight’s promo following his victory over Santos Escobar to qualify for King of the Ring last night. “When the crown goes on this head, I’m gonna say ‘Tell um whose ring it is with everybody sayin…” LAKnight YEAH! @avgvolsfan #WWEChattanooga #YEAHRevolution pic.twitter.com/mv58eTTYyT — The YEAH! Revolution (@YEAHRevolution_) May 12, 2024

