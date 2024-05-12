Ospreay praises Copeland, match announced for AEW Dynamite, more
– Will Ospreay praises Adam Copeland
The one thing that needs to be said out loud.
It’s so F*cking amazing having Adam Copeland in the locker room and putting on these type of matches in this part of his career.
What a legend bruv
— Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) May 12, 2024
– Speaking of Copeland…
Happy #MothersDay from #AEW! pic.twitter.com/yf88GoOGkQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2024
– Swerve Strickland vs Brian Cage announced for AEW Dynamite…
#AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY!
Everett, WA | LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS
AEW World Championship Eliminator Match
Swerve Strickland (c) vs "The Machine" Brian Cage
World Champion @SwerveConfident will put the final nail into the Mogul Embassy against @BrianCageGMSI THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/X6KdJSu8Oz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2024