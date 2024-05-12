Omega on Triple H’s booking, Ric Flair biopic in the works, and a match announced for Collision

– Kenny Omega (via His Twitch) shares his thoughts on Triple H’s booking:

“ I don’t know what’s a result of just what comes from his brain and his brain alone, so I can’t comment to that. What I do appreciate is that he’s open-minded to all the styles of the world of wrestling. I think I’m sure he probably prefers one over the other or some over others, but I like that he’s giving everything a shot.”

– Will Ospreay vs Shane Taylor announced for AEW Collision. The match will be taped on Thursday in Portland.

– Dwayne Johnson working on a Ric Flair biopic…

Seven Bucks (Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia) are producing a biopic on Ric Flair alongside Misher Films’ Kevin Misher, who most recently collaborated with MGM on “Fighting with My Family”.

Source: The Wrap

