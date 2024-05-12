Jon Moxley retains the IWGP World title at NJPW Resurgence
Jon Moxley retained the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against his protégé Shota Umino. After the match, EVIL takes Mox out and spray paints the title black.
' I will free New Japan Pro-Wrestling of the scourge that is HOUSE OF TORTURE'
Jon Moxley responds to EVIL's post match attack:
