Jon Moxley retains the IWGP World title at NJPW Resurgence

Jon Moxley retained the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against his protégé Shota Umino. After the match, EVIL takes Mox out and spray paints the title black.

' I will free New Japan Pro-Wrestling of the scourge that is HOUSE OF TORTURE' Jon Moxley responds to EVIL's post match attack: Order the replay!https://t.co/e1Y37Yn5Nq#njpw #njresurgence pic.twitter.com/utF3Pf8YxV — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 12, 2024

