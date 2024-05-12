Jon Moxley retains the IWGP World title at NJPW Resurgence

May 12, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Jon Moxley retained the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against his protégé Shota Umino. After the match, EVIL takes Mox out and spray paints the title black.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Missa Kate

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal