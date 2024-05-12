Fan storms the ring during Collision

May 12, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

A fan stormed the ring after the Daniel Garcia vs KM match last night on Collision and was tackled by security and the referee.

Thankfully, the ring was empty when the not-so-smart fan decided to make a run for it. Garcia was celebrating with fans on the outside when the fan slid under the bottom rope, struggled a little bit to get up, and by the time he managed to get on his feet, security and a referee were already on his ass.

With the arena lights dimmed, he was then ejected out, with one security locking him in a front face lock and another one holding him from behind as they walked him through the crowd and out. Fans aptly chanted “You f*cked up” on his way out.

This was the second fan incident in a few days in Canada as someone on Wednesday was also ejected for making several and constant vulgar comments towards Skye Blue during ROH tapings.

