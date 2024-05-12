Dana White hints at Saturday UFC and Sunday WWE combo events

UFC President Dana White hinted at some trio of events happening in the weekends suggesting that WWE could take the Sunday spot as TKO does combined events in the same city and same arena in the future.

Speaking at the press conference following UFC Fight Night in St Louis, White said, “You’re gonna see Friday Power Slap, Saturday UFC, and Sunday WWE. You’ll start seeing that stuff too.”

If that’s a WWE premium live event remains to be seen but WWE has over the past few years moved to Saturday nights for their PLEs. WWE has already combined a Raw or a Smackdown with a UFC show in some markets.

White also said that he’s fine with his UFC stars making guest appearances on WWE television or shows.

“I mean, I didn’t have a problem with that when Vince was consistently f*cking me for no reason and now that that’s not the case anymore,” White said.

White did shoot down any chance of him doing any guest spot on WWE TV though. “Me? That I guarantee you will not. Never,” he said.

Speaking of UFC in St Louis, after his fight, Joaquin Buckley spotted Randy Orton sitting at cage side and he went out of the cage to hug Orton following his win.

Joaquin Buckley went to hug Randy Orton after his win at #UFCStLouis ❤️ pic.twitter.com/p6IUJtXwAa — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 12, 2024

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

