Booker T on the problem with Gable Steveson

While speaking on his Hall of Fame Podcast, 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T revealed why he believes Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson didn’t succeed in WWE.

He said, “As far as the build-up, you can say that….what people were expecting to see from Gable Stevenson just because he had to look at everything you check off a box, go, I mean Gable, yet all of that man, and for it not to pan out, I think it was him, not really. What word should I use? Buying all in, not really saying, ‘Man, I’m really gonna throw everything into doing this and being the best at it.’ Yeah, one foot in the door and one foot out. Let’s just say that. That’s a better analogy. Could he have cut it and really pulled this thing off? Probably. I really think that [amatuer] wrestling bug was still in his system, and it was hard for him to really get it out. He still had something to prove, and there again, just having one foot in and one foot out. I think that was his problem.”

