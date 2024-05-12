AEW News and Notes

– Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson vs. Kyle Fletcher and Jeff Cobb has been announced for AEW Dynamite.

– Scorpio Sky returning to AEW…

Former TNT Champion Scorpio Sky speaks candidly about life after injury. Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on TBS!#ScorpioSky pic.twitter.com/NZvqsQa38a — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2024

– AEW posted…

EXCLUSIVE! #TNT Champion @RatedRCope talks about how much tonight's main event with @KORCombat meant to him in his career. pic.twitter.com/Wyhwg41ClX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2024

EXCLUSIVE: Shane Taylor responds to Will Ospreay's challenge for #AEWCollision in Portland, OR next week!@shane216Taylor pic.twitter.com/5y0EaNIvG0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2024

– Announced on AEW Collision…

Saturday, 5/18@we_are_stardom

Live in Yokohama, Japan@TBSNetwork Title Match@willowwrestles vs @tmtmtmx As announced live on TBS moments ago tonight on #AEWCollision, the TBS Champion Willow Nightingale will defend the title vs Tam Nakano in @we_are_stardom live on May 18! pic.twitter.com/lVRn593bAz — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 12, 2024

