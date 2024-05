WWE Supershow Results / Chattanooga, Tn / Sat May 11, 2024

The Complete Results from McKenzie Arena:

WWE World Tag Team Champions Awesome Truth (The Miz and R Truth) defeat The Judgment Day: Finn Balor and JD McDonagh

WWE King of the Ring Qualifier: LA Knight defeats Santos Escobar

WWE Tag Team Champions A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller and Austin Theory) defeat DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano

Street Fight: Liv Morgan defeats Nia Jax after putting Jax through a table

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest defeats Jey Uso

WWE Queen of the Ring Qualifier: Tiffany Stratton defeats Michin

WWE Women’s Champion Bayley defeats Dakota Kai via DQ due to interference

Bayley and Jade Cargill defeat Dakota Kai and Kairi Sane

Main Event: WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes defeats AJ Styles

Thanks to @carrieshawnee in attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

