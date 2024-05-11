WWE News and Notes

– There have been ongoing conversations between Becky Lynch and WWE regarding a new deal. However, as things stand, Becky Lynch’s contract with WWE is up in roughly three weeks, reports Fightful.

– Fightful also reports that Steve Rubin, who worked as WWE’s Senior Director, TV Event Relations is no longer with the company after 26 years.

– Michael Levin, who served as WWE’s Vice President of International Events and General Manager of Emerging Markets, exited the company over the past several days. Levin worked out of WWE’s London office. His position was phased out as part of the ongoing TKO Group assimilation of WWE and UFC. (credits: PWInsider & Fightful Select)

– Montez Ford open to being part of a WWE/UFC crossover match up, via interview with comicbook.com. Montez had something interesting to say about the potential of a WWE and UFC crossover match up. Here’s the quote.

“I even told Nick Khan, ‘Hey, I know you’re doing all these crossovers, but if you need somebody to do another crossover and step into the Octagon, I’ll be that guy.'”

